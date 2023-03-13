Latest Articles

The Briefing startups crypto

There’s No Perfect Place for Silicon Valley to Park its Cash By Martin Peers · March 13, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Finally, there’s an advantage to being broke—you never have to worry about where to put your cash! The failure of three banks in the past few days, and today’s sell-off in the stocks of First Republic and other banks, has put the spotlight on the inherent risk in bank accounts. Of course, putting your money into bonds or stocks is much riskier than the typical bank account, as the past year has...