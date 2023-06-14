Latest Articles

Why the European Antitrust Case Against Google Might or Might Not Matter By Martin Peers · June 14, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Margrethe Vestager must have been getting a little antsy. The European Commission antitrust boss has been relatively quiet lately even as her British counterpart has been throwing punches at big tech companies, including by forcing Meta Platforms to divest Giphy and then blocking Microsoft’s purchase of Activision. In contrast, the Europeans said they were OK with the Activision deal going...