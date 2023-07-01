Latest Articles

Show Us Everything startups culture

The Cereal Influencers of SoHo By Annie Goldsmith · July 1, 2023 7:31 AM PDT

Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post. On an eye-level shelf in the center of the store (prime real estate, as every packaged food distributor knows) was a pair of pastel Magic Spoon cereal boxes filled...