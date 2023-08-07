‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits StartupsRead more

Musk Offers to Pay Legal Bills for Users Who Face Workplace Retaliation

Laura Mandaro
Elon Musk said late Saturday that X, the social media app he rebranded from Twitter, will pay the legal bills of anyone whose activity on the app has cost them their job. In a post late Saturday, Musk also vowed to “go after the boards of directors of the companies too.” It’s not clear what spurred the offer. Musk has successfully fought lawsuits stemming from his activity on Twitter,...

‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 5, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning. I was so nauseous, I felt like I couldn’t move. It turned out it was just nerves. I had just told my parents I was going to leave a plum reporting job at The Wall Street Journal to start something new. It was the moment my decision to become a startup founder and to launch...
Quora, Rho, Nuro Signal Wave of Down Rounds
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark · Aug. 6, 2023
SoftBank Sues Messaging App IRL, Alleging Falsified Data
By Amir Efrati and Mark Matousek · Aug. 6, 2023
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
By Mark Matousek
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.