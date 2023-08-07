Latest Articles

‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 5, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning. I was so nauseous, I felt like I couldn’t move. It turned out it was just nerves. I had just told my parents I was going to leave a plum reporting job at The Wall Street Journal to start something new. It was the moment my decision to become a startup founder and to launch...