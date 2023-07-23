Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During FundraisingRead more

Musk Says Twitter Will Change Logo to ‘X’

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

Twitter owner Elon Musk said that Twitter could change its logo to “X” as soon as Sunday, in a series of tweets posted late Saturday night Pacific time. Twitter changed its company name to X Corp. earlier this year, and Musk has said that he wants to turn Twitter into “X, the everything app,” which could include payments and job listings . Since taking over Twitter last October, Musk has...

The Weekend startups e-commerce
A Stripe Co-Founder’s Billionaire Flex
By Jon Steinberg · July 22, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
A Stripe Co-Founder’s Billionaire Flex
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.You’re likely not intimately familiar with the world of John Collison, and that is mostly by design. Unlike other millennial tech titans like Sam Altman, Brian Chesky and Brian Armstrong, relatively little has been written about Collison, the intensely private, Irish-born co-founder of the $50 billion payments company Stripe.“He’s still so young,” one Stripe...
Musk Says Twitter Will Change Logo to ‘X’
By Erin Woo · July 23, 2023
AI Companies Adopt Safeguards After White House Pressure
By Jon Victor · July 21, 2023
Spotify to Raise its Subscription Price by $1
By Martin Peers · July 21, 2023
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Exclusive startups
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
By Erin Woo
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
The Big Read startups Finance
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
By Cory Weinberg
Visitors to the Abbey Leix estate in County Laois, Ireland, must drive on an unkempt gravel road that leads through a thick forest and past a derelict corn mill to get to the giant old house in the country’s midlands.
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Deals startups cloud
Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda Labs
By Maria Heeter, Kate Clark and Stephanie Palazzolo
Nvidia is known for its stranglehold over the market for the data center chips that power ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence software.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Cameo Cuts Staff to Fewer Than 50 After Financial Stumble
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kaya Yurieff
Cameo, the video shoutout app that gained in popularity during the pandemic shutdowns, told employees on Tuesday that it was laying off at least 80 workers because of financial pressures, according to two former employees involved in the layoffs.