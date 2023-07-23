Twitter owner Elon Musk said that Twitter could change its logo to “X” as soon as Sunday, in a series of tweets posted late Saturday night Pacific time. Twitter changed its company name to X Corp. earlier this year, and Musk has said that he wants to turn Twitter into “X, the everything app,” which could include payments and job listings . Since taking over Twitter last October, Musk has...
A Stripe Co-Founder’s Billionaire Flex
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.You’re likely not intimately familiar with the world of John Collison, and that is mostly by design. Unlike other millennial tech titans like Sam Altman, Brian Chesky and Brian Armstrong, relatively little has been written about Collison, the intensely private, Irish-born co-founder of the $50 billion payments company Stripe.“He’s still so young,” one Stripe...
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
Cameo Cuts Staff to Fewer Than 50 After Financial Stumble