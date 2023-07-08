Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would deprecate its “Circles” feature, which allows users to tweet only to a select group of their followers. It’s unclear what Musk meant by “deprecate,” which could range from stopping support for the feature to turning it off entirely. Within an hour of Musk’s announcement, “Circles” was trending on the platform, with over 18,000 tweets from users,...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Podcast facebook Twitter
‘More or Less’: Twitter Won’t Die! Long Live Threads!
I knew that this week's conversation on Threads was going to be fun! For better or worse, the Morins and the Lessins have a lot of social media DNA. Dave built a social network Path and helped create the Facebook platform. Sam spent years working on Facebook's social network, wrestling with the balance of public and private content. I am pretty sure we talked about social...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories