Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

Briefing
Twitter

Musk Says X, Formerly Twitter, Will Charge All Users to Use Platform

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

Elon Musk said on Monday that his social media company X would start charging “​​a small monthly payment for use of the X system” in order to combat bots and spam on the platform. It’s unclear whether Musk’s remarks on Monday reflect an active effort at the company or whether the often mercurial billionaire was speaking off the cuff. Since buying the company then known as Twitter in October,...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups Finance
Instacart’s Secret Deals With Grocery Giants
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 18, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
An Albertsons grocery store in L.A. Photo by Getty.
When Instacart goes public on Tuesday, at least one shareholder likely to make money is its own customer: grocery giant Albertsons, one of several retailers that quietly struck stock deals with Instacart years ago that remained a closely held secret inside the delivery company, people familiar with the matter said. The grocery company’s stock deal, which hasn’t been previously...
Latest Briefs
 
Musk Says X, Formerly Twitter, Will Charge All Users to Use Platform
By Erin Woo · Sept. 18, 2023
Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay Resigns; Reportedly Takes Job at Amazon
By Aaron Holmes · Sept. 18, 2023
Klaviyo Boosts IPO Valuation Target to Around $9 Billion
By Ann Gehan · Sept. 18, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo via YouTube/Databricks.
Exclusive startups ai
Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big Growth
By Cory Weinberg
Much of the startup world has gotten a clear message from investors: Stop bleeding cash. Databricks, one of the software startups trying to benefit most from rabid corporate interest in artificial intelligence, is taking a different tack—and getting rewarded for it.