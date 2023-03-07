Latest Articles

Creator Economy facebook policy

TikTok Asks Creators to Help Win Over Lawmakers By Kaya Yurieff · March 7, 2023 3:04 PM PST

TikTok sent a message to some creators this week inviting them to join top company executives in Washington D.C. in late March as the ByteDance-owned company continues to fight calls for a ban of the app in the U.S.The trip would include “standing side by side with creators and the TikTok team at the U.S. Capital” to show TikTok’s positive impact, according to a message reviewed by The...