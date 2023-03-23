Briefing
crypto

Mysten Labs to Buy Back Investment From FTX for $96 Million

By
Aidan Ryan
Source: The Information

Mysten Labs, a startup that is building a new blockchain called Sui, is buying back its equity and token warrants from FTX for $96 million, according to a court filing on Wednesday. FTX Ventures invested roughly $101 million into Mysten in exchange for equity and $1 million for token warrants, which gpives investors the ability to buy tokens at a later date that would work with startups’...

Creator Economy asia policy
TikTok CEO Keeps His Cool, But Scores Few Points
By Kaya Yurieff · March 23, 2023 4:00 PM PDT
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo by Getty
Well, that was something. For roughly five hours on Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew responded to a grilling by representatives from both major political parties who bombarded him with questions and accusations related to national security, TikTok’s data practices, and its Chinese parent company ByteDance’s alleged relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. Chew largely kept his cool...
