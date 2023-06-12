Nasdaq said Monday it had reached a deal to buy financial software company Adenza from private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.5 billion in cash and stock. As part of the deal, Thoma Bravo will receive a 14.9% stake in Nasdaq and a seat on its board. Adenza was formed in 2021 through the merger of two of Thoma Bravo’s portfolio companies, capital markets software provider Calypso Technology...