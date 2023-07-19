Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda LabsRead more

Nasdaq Halts Crypto Custody Plans

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: The Information

Nasdaq has halted plans to launch a cryptocurrency custodian due to a “shifting regulatory and business environment,” Adena Friedman, the company’s CEO, said Wednesday on the company’s quarterly earnings call with shareholders. Friedman said Nasdaq would still support other firms hoping to launch crypto exchange-traded funds. Nasdaq has filed  with the Securities Exchange Commision to launch...

Creator Economy startups
Card Startup Karat Raises $70 Million, Bucking Funding Trend
By Kaya Yurieff · July 19, 2023 2:40 PM PDT
Karat co-founders Will Kim (left) and Eric Wei. Photo courtesy of company
Even after funding for creator economy startups collapsed, some companies have been able to raise new capital, we reported last month. The latest is Karat. The startup, which offers business credit cards and financial services for creators, on Wednesday announced $70 million in Series B funding, including $30 million in debt financing from TriplePoint Capital and a $40 million equity round...
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Data Point enterprise Finance
Deal Activity on the Rise as Bankers Say Merger Conversations Are Picking Up
By Rachel Graf
After more than a year of stalled merger and acquisition activity, the deals market is showing signs of life.