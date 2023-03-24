Nasdaq will launch its new crypto custody service by the end of June, Ira Auerbach, senior vice president and head of Nasdaq digital assets, told Bloomberg on Friday. The exchange had unveiled plans for the custody business last September, but without giving a timeline. The crypto custody business, which will store and secure clients’ tokens, will focus first on bitcoin and ethereum and...
Dealmakers See M&A Targets in Tech When Slowdown Abates
Dealmakers who gathered in New Orleans this week are hopeful that the prolonged deals freeze will thaw this year—and that the tech sector in particular holds plenty of companies ripe for acquisition. That may be a case of optimism transcending reality. On panels and in coffee chats at the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute conference, attorneys and bankers in mergers and acquisitions...
