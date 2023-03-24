Latest Articles

Dealmakers See M&A Targets in Tech When Slowdown Abates By Cory Weinberg and Lauren Tara LaCapra · March 24, 2023 1:25 PM PDT

Dealmakers who gathered in New Orleans this week are hopeful that the prolonged deals freeze will thaw this year—and that the tech sector in particular holds plenty of companies ripe for acquisition. That may be a case of optimism transcending reality. On panels and in coffee chats at the annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute conference, attorneys and bankers in mergers and acquisitions...