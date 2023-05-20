Neeva, an ad-free web search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, said Saturday it would shut down its search engine and shifting “to a new area of focus.” The announcement came a few days after The Information reported Snowflake signed a letter of intent to buy Neeva. Ramaswamy and co-founder Vivek Raghunathan said in a blog post they had concluded...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Weekend startups culture
The Great Pickleball Gold Rush
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Not everyone can be Josh Harris, the private equity mogul who just dropped $6 billion to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Most people who want a piece of a pro sports franchise have to start a little lower. Enter pickleball. A sport you probably hadn’t heard of before it became a thing around five years ago is now the premier arena for celebrities...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push