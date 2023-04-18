Netflix reported anemic revenue growth and subscriber additions in the first quarter, even as free cash flow jumped, a sign that lower spending on programming is boosting the streaming giant’s profits. Netflix stock fell 8.5% in after-hours trading. Revenue rose 3.7% to $8.1 billion in the quarter, a higher rate of growth than the fourth quarter but well down on the nearly 10% growth Netflix...
