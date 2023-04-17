Latest Articles

Creator Economy entertainment

What to Expect at Our Creator Economy Summit By Kaya Yurieff · April 17, 2023 2:24 PM PDT

I’m en route to Los Angeles today ahead of The Information’s third annual Creator Economy Summit on Thursday. This is the first time we’re hosting this event in person, and we are so excited to bring together more than 500 registered attendees, including creators, investors and entrepreneurs shaping the creator economy. (We are at full capacity, and only have a few last-minute tickets available...