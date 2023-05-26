Exclusive: Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank DisruptorsRead more

Becky Peterson
Elon Musk’s brain device company Neuralink has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to launch its first clinical trial on humans, the company announced late on Thursday. Neuralink is developing a brain implant that enables people to communicate directly with computers using only their thoughts. Early product development is geared toward people with medical conditions that limit...

The Day TikTok Went Dark in India
By Amanda Florian · May 26, 2023 11:00 AM PDT
On June 29, 2020, as thunderstorms swept Mumbai and daily Covid-19 cases in India surged by almost 20,000, millions of people began experiencing a flood of network errors on their mobile devices. TikTok—and nearly 60 other Chinese apps—had been driven offline in the world’s largest democracy. A sweeping government crackdown on Chinese tech had begun, with Prime Minister...
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
By Aaron Holmes
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
Venture Capitalists Face Pressure to Divest From China
By Kate Clark
Silicon Valley venture capitalists are coming to terms with a new reality: Their once-prized China investments may be victims of a simmering cold war.
Enterprise Software’s Laggards: Firms Growing Slowly And Still Burning Cash
By Akash Pasricha
It’s the age-old refrain in American business: You have to spend money to make money. And it’s particularly true of the tech industry, where startups pour millions into untested new businesses and technologies.
How Meta’s Acquisition of Giphy Went South
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Maria Heeter
When a U.K. antitrust regulator initially ordered Meta Platforms to sell Giphy 18 months ago, it hoped to ensure that the startup—a library for animated images known as GIFs—would prosper as an independent company.
Google and OpenAI’s Next Battleground: Firefox?
By Jon Victor
The race between Google, OpenAI and Microsoft for chatbot supremacy has only just begun. But the companies may soon compete to put their artificial intelligence–powered chatbots in front of nearly 200 million people who use Mozilla’s Firefox web browser each month.