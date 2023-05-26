Elon Musk’s brain device company Neuralink has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to launch its first clinical trial on humans, the company announced late on Thursday. Neuralink is developing a brain implant that enables people to communicate directly with computers using only their thoughts. Early product development is geared toward people with medical conditions that limit...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Social Studies culture
The Day TikTok Went Dark in India
On June 29, 2020, as thunderstorms swept Mumbai and daily Covid-19 cases in India surged by almost 20,000, millions of people began experiencing a flood of network errors on their mobile devices. TikTok—and nearly 60 other Chinese apps—had been driven offline in the world’s largest democracy. A sweeping government crackdown on Chinese tech had begun, with Prime Minister...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
Data Point enterprise
Enterprise Software’s Laggards: Firms Growing Slowly And Still Burning Cash
Exclusive microsoft google
Google and OpenAI’s Next Battleground: Firefox?