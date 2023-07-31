Business software company New Relic said Monday that it will be bought by private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a $6.5 billion deal, following earlier reports that the parties couldn’t reach an agreement on price. The firms offered to pay $87 per share in cash, representing an 18% premium to New Relic’s closing price of $74.05 per share on Friday. The stock rose 13% to $83.93 in...
Deals startups venture capital
Coatue Raises $331 Million for Early-Stage Fund, 34% Below Target
Coatue Management has raised $331 million for its third fund focused on early-stage startups, according to a financial filing, a third less than its target and a previous early-stage fund. The smaller than anticipated total shows how the firms that raised huge funds during the pandemic investing boom are falling short of their fundraising goals, taking longer to reach them or choosing to...
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Exclusive startups ai
Sequoia, Lightspeed Fund AI Startups in Frenzied Back-to-Back Deals