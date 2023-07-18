Norway ordered Meta Platforms to temporarily stop showing Facebook and Instagram users in Norway ads based on their location and online activity, Politico reported . The ban, set to last three months starting in August, follows a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union that Meta was unlawfully collecting users’ data. Norway is the first country to act on the court’s ruling....
Musk's Twitter Should Bite the Bullet on Equity Raising
Elon Musk’s tweet early Saturday morning that Twitter is “still cash flow negative”—as in spending more than it is taking in—was, by Musk standards, a bit of a yawn. We’ve heard so much about Twitter’s precarious financial position over the past few months—as Musk acknowledged in the tweet, it’s due to both a roughly 50% drop in ad revenue and a “heavy debt load”—that his comment barely...
Google's Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion