Nvidia Acquired AI Startup That Shrinks Machine-Learning Models
Nvidia in February quietly acquired OmniML, a two-year-old artificial intelligence startup whose software helped shrink machine-learning models so they could run on devices rather than in the cloud, according to a spokesperson and LinkedIn profiles of former OmniML employees who now work at Nvidia. The acquisition could be a sign that the chipmaker, whose data-center server chips have fueled a...
