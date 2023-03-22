Nvidia used its annual developer conference to remind the tech industry of its top-dog status in the AI chip market, unveiling new offerings such as a cloud-based supercomputing service that lets customers access tens of thousands of its graphics processing chips and software to run large-scale computing jobs. In a keynote at the event, Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang characterized the...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets startups
Larry Summers Has a Message for Silicon Valley
Larry Summers has a message to all of us here in Silicon Valley: It’s time to switch up that reading list. “Perhaps pay a little more attention to history relative to science fiction in terms of understanding all the things that the future may hold,” he said during a conversation with me and The Information subscribers Tuesday.
Latest Briefs
Nvidia CEO Says Generative AI is an ‘iPhone Moment'
OpenAI Temporarily Shuts Down ChatGPT After Privacy Bug Leaks Users’ Chat Histories
New Report to Australian Government Alleges ByteDance Poses Disinformation Threat
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
Exclusive google amazon
NBA Wants Billions More in Sports Deals: Media and Tech Firms Are Resistant
The NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. It also has high hopes for squeezing far more money out of media outlets in negotiations for future TV broadcast rights, in part because tech giants including Amazon and Google have told the league of their interest in streaming the games.