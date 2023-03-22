Latest Articles

Larry Summers Has a Message for Silicon Valley By Jessica E. Lessin · March 21, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Larry Summers has a message to all of us here in Silicon Valley: It’s time to switch up that reading list. “Perhaps pay a little more attention to history relative to science fiction in terms of understanding all the things that the future may hold,” he said during a conversation with me and The Information subscribers Tuesday.