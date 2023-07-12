Sam Altman’s Tangle of InvestmentsRead more

Nvidia Invests $50 Million in Drug Discovery Firm Recursion

Kevin McLaughlin
Shares of Recursion rose more than 80% after the clinical-stage biotechnology firm revealed a $50 million investment from Nvidia along with plans to work with the chip giant on cloud-based drug discovery projects. Associating with Nvidia, the world’s top provider of graphics processing chips used for AI projects, has given a much-needed boost to a life sciences company that had seemed to...

What Disney’s Iger Should Do With His Extra Two Years
By Martin Peers · July 12, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Bob Iger. Photo by Getty.
Talk about kicking the can down the road. Disney today extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract by two more years, giving him until the end of 2026 to fix the beleaguered House of Mouse. Oh, and he’ll work on a CEO succession plan, the company said, although it made the same comment when it brought Iger back to replace his short-lived successor (the other Bob—Chapek) last November. Yeah, we’ve all...
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms, speaks during an online event last October. Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds. It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology.