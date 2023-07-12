Shares of Recursion rose more than 80% after the clinical-stage biotechnology firm revealed a $50 million investment from Nvidia along with plans to work with the chip giant on cloud-based drug discovery projects. Associating with Nvidia, the world’s top provider of graphics processing chips used for AI projects, has given a much-needed boost to a life sciences company that had seemed to...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing semiconductors media/telecom
What Disney’s Iger Should Do With His Extra Two Years
Talk about kicking the can down the road. Disney today extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract by two more years, giving him until the end of 2026 to fix the beleaguered House of Mouse. Oh, and he’ll work on a CEO succession plan, the company said, although it made the same comment when it brought Iger back to replace his short-lived successor (the other Bob—Chapek) last November. Yeah, we’ve all...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps