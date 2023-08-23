Nvidia’s financial performance in the July quarter blew past its earlier projections as demand boomed for its specialized server chips for artificial intelligence. Revenue rose 101% to $13.5 billion from the same period a year earlier, significantly higher than the 64% growth Nvidia projected for the quarter when it held a conference call with analysts three months ago. Shares rose nearly 10% in...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy
What TikTok’s $200 Billion Shopping Plans Mean for Creators
This morning, my colleague Jing and I published reporting on how far TikTok is willing to go to make shopping a big business on the app. Leaders are aiming for TikTok Shop, its name for its fledging shopping service, to generate about $200 billion in annual customer orders in the U.S. by 2028—or roughly what TikTok’s Chinese sister app Douyin generated last year. To do that, it’s spending...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation