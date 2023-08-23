Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs BoardRead more

Nvidia Projects 170% Revenue Growth in October Quarter

By
Amir Efrati
· · Source: The Information

Nvidia’s financial performance in the July quarter blew past its earlier projections as demand boomed for its specialized server chips for artificial intelligence. Revenue rose 101% to $13.5 billion from the same period a year earlier, significantly higher than the 64% growth Nvidia projected for the quarter when it held a conference call with analysts three months ago. Shares rose nearly 10% in...

What TikTok’s $200 Billion Shopping Plans Mean for Creators
By Erin Woo · Aug. 23, 2023 3:37 PM PDT
Paulina Hoong. Photo: Faith Cao.
This morning, my colleague Jing and I published reporting on how far TikTok is willing to go to make shopping a big business on the app. Leaders are aiming for TikTok Shop, its name for its fledging shopping service, to generate about $200 billion in annual customer orders in the U.S. by 2028—or roughly what TikTok’s Chinese sister app Douyin generated last year. To do that, it’s spending...
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 23, 2023
Live Shopping Startup CommentSold Acquires Popshop Live’s Assets
By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 23, 2023
HIG Capital to Buy Ascent Logistics From Elliott Management
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 22, 2023
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.