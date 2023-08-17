New York City is banning TikTok from city-owned devices and requiring agencies to remove the app within 30 days, the Verge reported on Wednesday. A TikTok spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The city’s directive cited Office of Management and Budget guidelines and federal legislation that have ordered the same, amid concerns that TikTok’s ownership by the Chinese company...
