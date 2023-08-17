The Key People Driving Meta’s Generative AI WorkRead more

Briefing
policy media/telecom

NYC Bans TikTok from City-Owned Devices

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Verge

New York City is banning TikTok from city-owned devices and requiring agencies to remove the app within 30 days, the Verge reported on Wednesday. A TikTok spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The city’s directive cited Office of Management and Budget guidelines and federal legislation that have ordered the same, amid concerns that TikTok’s ownership by the Chinese company...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing semiconductors policy
Intel’s Scrapped Deal Shows Power of China Antitrust Regulators
By Martin Peers · Aug. 16, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Shutterstock.
Believe it or not, U.S. companies’ biggest antitrust irritant may not be Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission. International regulators—mainly in China and Britain—are increasingly elbowing their way into foreign deals that don’t obviously require their attention. The latest example is Intel’s decision on Wednesday to walk away from its $5.4 billion acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Tower...
Latest Briefs
 
NYC Bans TikTok from City-Owned Devices
By Erin Woo · Aug. 16, 2023
Cisco Shares Rise on Strong Order Growth, Demand for AI Projects
By Kevin McLaughlin · Aug. 16, 2023
GM Leads Investment in Iron-based Battery Maker
By Steve LeVine · Aug. 16, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle wants "American dynamism" on the lips of both lawmakers and founders. Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
By Margaux MacColl
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening’s co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
After presiding over the largest cutbacks in company history, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat made it clear to CEO Sundar Pichai last February that she was ready for change. Photos Getty
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
By Anita Raghavan
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
By Wayne Ma
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.