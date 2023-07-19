Shares of beauty company Oddity Tech surged in their first day of trading, as investors continue to race to scoop up shares of consumer companies despite a major slowdown in other parts of the new-issue market. Oddity shares closed at $47.53 on the Nasdaq, up more than 35% from their IPO price of $35 and giving the company a market valuation of around $2.7 billion. The company joins a list of...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups
Card Startup Karat Raises $70 Million, Bucking Funding Trend
Even after funding for creator economy startups collapsed, some companies have been able to raise new capital, we reported last month. The latest is Karat. The startup, which offers business credit cards and financial services for creators, on Wednesday announced $70 million in Series B funding, including $30 million in debt financing from TriplePoint Capital and a $40 million equity round...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion