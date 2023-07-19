Shares of beauty company Oddity Tech surged in their first day of trading, as investors continue to race to scoop up shares of consumer companies despite a major slowdown in other parts of the new-issue market. Oddity shares closed at $47.53 on the Nasdaq, up more than 35% from their IPO price of $35 and giving the company a market valuation of around $2.7 billion. The company joins a list of...