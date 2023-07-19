Latest Articles

The Briefing ai media/telecom

The Venture Capitalist Who Holds All the GPUs By Jessica E. Lessin · July 18, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

If there is anything venture capitalists love more than making money, it’s opining on the best and worst ways to make money. And so the debate over how to make money (or not) investing in artificial intelligence is raging throughout Silicon Valley. There are the believers who are banking on AI to mint the next supercycle of venture profits. And then there are the skeptics who believe the...