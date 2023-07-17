Latest Articles

SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg · July 17, 2023 1:12 PM PDT

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions. The expectation for rapid growth helps explain the fervor of some investors for SpaceX shares, which...