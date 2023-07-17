Oddity Tech said it would now target a valuation of nearly $2 billion in its initial public offering in an updated filing Monday, a boost from initial pricing targets it released last week. The beauty company now expects to price its shares between $32 and $34 each, after initially targeting a price range between $27 and $30. The increase comes amid strong performance from consumer stocks...
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions. The expectation for rapid growth helps explain the fervor of some investors for SpaceX shares, which...
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Lucy Guo’s Passes to Buy Fanhouse
A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse , which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes , a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information.