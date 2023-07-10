Beauty company Oddity Tech is seeking a valuation of up to $1.7 billion in its initial public offering, according to an updated filing on Monday. The company, which made its IPO paperwork public last month, is looking to price its shares at between $27 and $30. The parent company of Il Makiage makeup and SpoiledChild skin care is hoping to capitalize on investor enthusiasm for beauty stocks...
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps
Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds. It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology. Bosworth—the imposing 6-foot, 2-inch executive who led Meta’s hardware...
