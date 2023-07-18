OnlyFans announced a new CEO: chief strategy and operations officer Keily Blair. Blair will succeed Ami Gan, who became chief executive of the subscription site known for explicit adult content in December 2021 after founder Tim Stokely stepped down . In a press release, OnlyFans said Gan, who led the company until the end of June, stepped down “to pursue new endeavors.” Before taking the...
Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda Labs
Nvidia is known for its stranglehold over the market for the data center chips that power ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence software. But in a matter of a few months, Nvidia has also become one of the biggest venture capital investors in an important class of customers who need its chips: cloud and AI software startups. In the latest example, Nvidia is nearing a deal to take an equity...
Google's Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion