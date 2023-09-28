iPhone designer Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are in advanced talks with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to raise $1 billion in capital to fund the creation of the “iPhone of artificial intelligence” that uses OpenAI’s artificial intelligence software, the Financial Times reported. The report followed The Information’s reporting about Ive, Altman and Son discussing a new AI hardware device . ...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
AI Agenda startups ai
AI Startups Are Trying to Make Usage-Based Pricing Happen
Tech waves have often brought along with them corresponding changes in business and pricing models. For instance, when companies moved from using servers in their own data centers to ones hosted by public cloud providers, they also switched from buying packaged software a la carte to subscribing to cloud-based software, leading to the much-loved SaaS model we see today.Now, VCs are telling me...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories