AI Startups Are Trying to Make Usage-Based Pricing Happen By Stephanie Palazzolo · Sept. 28, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Tech waves have often brought along with them corresponding changes in business and pricing models. For instance, when companies moved from using servers in their own data centers to ones hosted by public cloud providers, they also switched from buying packaged software a la carte to subscribing to cloud-based software, leading to the much-loved SaaS model we see today.Now, VCs are telling me...