OpenAI has closed a $175.3 million fund to invest in other startups, according to a securities filing. That’s 75% higher than the startup said it had raised for the fund that it launched in May 2021 with backing from Microsoft and other investors. The fund, managed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and COO Brad Lightcap, raised the money from 14 investors, according to the filing. Over the last year,...