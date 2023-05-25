OpenAI has closed a $175.3 million fund to invest in other startups, according to a securities filing. That’s 75% higher than the startup said it had raised for the fund that it launched in May 2021 with backing from Microsoft and other investors. The fund, managed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and COO Brad Lightcap, raised the money from 14 investors, according to the filing. Over the last year,...
Nvidia’s AI Victory Lap
The most important acronym in business right now is AI, but another one—GPU—isn’t far behind. Today’s earnings forecast from chip designer Nvidia, which makes graphics processing units that power ChatGPT and its ilk, shows what surging demand for the data center chip is worth. Nvidia said it expected to generate about $11 billion in revenue in the current fiscal quarter, which ends in...
