Don’t Dismiss Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Just Yet By Jessica E. Lessin · May 18, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

When I attended a press event showcasing the Apple Watch back in 2015, I wasn’t impressed. I didn’t really care about the custom gold alloys the company bragged about or think that people would buy it for a price that would go as high as $10,000 (for the very fancy version).Of course, I was wrong about the overall product. Today, the Apple Watch is a hit, with an estimated $10 billion in annual...