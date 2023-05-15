Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPTRead more

OpenAI Readies New Open-Source AI Model

Jon Victor
OpenAI is preparing to release a new open-source language model to the public, according to a person who has knowledge of the plan. The move comes as open-source alternatives to ChatGPT multiply. Meta released models in February that gave some researchers access to sophisticated models that they quickly turned into software that can rival proprietary technology from Google and OpenAI....

How Vice Media Became a Money Pit
By Martin Peers · May 15, 2023
Photo via Shutterstock
There is such a thing as having too much money. At least, that is, if you're a startup, as was clear in the paperwork accompanying today's bankruptcy filing by Vice Media, famously valued at $5.7 billion a few years ago (mostly thanks to the blustery claims of its founder, Shane Smith). This court filing today by a restructuring executive at Vice laid out the sorry history of the company, which...
