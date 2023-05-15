Latest Articles

microsoft media/telecom

How Vice Media Became a Money Pit By Martin Peers · May 15, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

There is such a thing as having too much money. At least, that is, if you’re a startup, as was clear in the paperwork accompanying today’s bankruptcy filing by Vice Media, famously valued at $5.7 billion a few years ago (mostly thanks to the blustery claims of its founder, Shane Smith). This court filing today by a restructuring executive at Vice laid out the sorry history of the company, which...