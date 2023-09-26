OpenAI plans to let employees sell stock for the second time this year, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Information. The company wants to triple the value of equity held by employees and investors by selling existing shares to new investors at a valuation of up to $90 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. It isn’t clear which firms may or may not be interested in...
amazon
FTC Alleges Secret Projects, Manipulative Pricing at Amazon
The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit filed against Amazon in federal court in Seattle on Tuesday does not explicitly call for the break up of Amazon, but a close reading suggests that is definitely what the agency wants. The FTC argued in the lawsuit that anticompetitive practices in one business line can reinforce Amazon’s monopoly in another, in a “flywheel of...
