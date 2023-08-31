Valor Equity Returns Show Limits of Musk HaloRead more

OpenAI Rival Cohere Hires Banks to Raise More Money

Stephanie Palazzolo
· · Source: Bloomberg

Toronto-based Cohere, which develops large-language models similar to OpenAI’s, has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to help it raise a fresh round of funding, Bloomberg  reported . The move comes just a few months after the startup’s June funding in which it raised $270 million from investors including Oracle and Nvidia at a $2.2 billion valuation. (The startup is...

The Briefing markets apple
Salesforce Delivers on Profits, but Growth Is Not What It Was
By Martin Peers · Aug. 30, 2023 5:01 PM PDT
Photo by Shutterstock.
It was a relaxed Marc Benioff who addressed Wall Street analysts on Wednesday afternoon, after Salesforce reported its July-quarter earnings. Not only did he tease a couple of his top executives on the call, but he waxed lyrical about his experience using Google’s Bard chatbot and talked up the potential of AI startups to revive San Francisco’s downtown. And of course, there was the usual...
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft ai
OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI Spending
By Amir Efrati and Aaron Holmes
OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it.