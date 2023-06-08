Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup Cohere raised $270 million in a funding round led by Inovia Capital and including tech companies Oracle and Nvidia. Oracle’s participation reflects a growing desire among some cloud providers to invest in AI startups, similar to how Microsoft has invested billions into OpenAI, which has been a boon for its cloud business. Cohere, founded by former...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy media/telecom
Twitch Capitulates, Reddit May Not
Well, that was fast! Twitch on Wednesday walked back its new branded content guidelines that restricted how streamers on the livestreaming platform are allowed to display paid promotion.The new rules, released just one day earlier, would have prevented or limited popular ad formats that streamers embed in their livestreams, including video, display and audio ads, with the exception of display...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.