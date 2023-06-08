Latest Articles

Creator Economy media/telecom

Twitch Capitulates, Reddit May Not By Isabelle Sarraf · June 8, 2023 4:01 PM PDT

Well, that was fast! Twitch on Wednesday walked back its new branded content guidelines that restricted how streamers on the livestreaming platform are allowed to display paid promotion.The new rules, released just one day earlier, would have prevented or limited popular ad formats that streamers embed in their livestreams, including video, display and audio ads, with the exception of display...