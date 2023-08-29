OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue from selling artificial intelligence software and server capacity to power it, The Information reported. Compared to its average monthly revenue last year, the startup’s business is more than 35 times bigger today. OpenAI is a key barometer of broader spending on conversational AI. What’s behind the revenue growth? ChatGPT...
The Briefing apple asia
Apple and Biden Aren’t Aligned on China
If Apple was a country, its annual sales—nearly $400 billion last year—would make it roughly the 40th biggest economy in the world, ahead of Iran and on par with Denmark. It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that Apple appears to have its own foreign policy, one that isn’t always totally aligned with U.S. policy, at least when it comes to dealing with China. Even as the Biden administration has...
