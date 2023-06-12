Latest Articles

The Briefing markets enterprise

Thoma Bravo Hits Home Run With Adenza Deal By Martin Peers · June 12, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

The pace of tech news is picking up—and not just because antitrust regulators in both Europe and the U.S. are busy filing new lawsuits against big tech companies. And it has little to do with the fact that Twitter is once again communicating with the news media using something other than a poop emoji. No, today’s significant tech news development was the return of overpriced acquisitions. After...