Oracle customers including Elon Musk’s X.AI have signed contracts worth more than $4 billion to rent servers for artificial intelligence training, Chairman Larry Ellison told analysts during an earnings call Monday. That means Oracle doubled its AI cloud commitments from the previous quarter, when Ellison said more than 30 AI startups agreed to purchase more than $2 billion in cloud computing...
Latest Articles
Exclusive
Deel Halts Services to Several Prop Trading Firms Pending Compliance Review
Deel, the human resources startup embroiled in a government crackdown on online trading sites, has paused providing payout services to several businesses in the category, as it conducts a review of their operations. An executive at MyFundedFX who identified himself as the firm’s chief operating officer said on Discord that for the next 24 to 48 hours, “we are unable to process...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.