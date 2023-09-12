Latest Articles

Exclusive

Deel Halts Services to Several Prop Trading Firms Pending Compliance Review By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin · Sept. 11, 2023 6:19 PM PDT

Deel, the human resources startup embroiled in a government crackdown on online trading sites, has paused providing payout services to several businesses in the category, as it conducts a review of their operations. An executive at MyFundedFX who identified himself as the firm’s chief operating officer said on Discord that for the next 24 to 48 hours, “we are unable to process...