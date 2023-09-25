Dave Limp, the outgoing leader of Amazon’s devices division, will replace current Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. Limp will start as the aerospace firm’s CEO on Dec. 4, according to a memo from founder Jeff Bezos published by CNBC, which first reported Limp’s hiring. Limp is a 14-year Amazon veteran who oversaw teams working on the Alexa...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups
Beehiiv’s Deal for an Ad Tech Startup Shows Strains on Founders
Let’s kick off this week with some creator economy M&A news. Beehiiv, a newsletter publishing startup, is acquiring Swapstack, an advertising marketplace for newsletters, Beehiiv’s CEO Tyler Denk confirmed to me. Beehiiv is acquiring the smaller firm’s tech and relationships with advertisers. Swapstack co-founder and CEO Jake Schonberger and a Swapstack account manager will join nearly...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
AI Agenda ai
Nvidia Engineer’s Message to Google AI Researchers: Leave Your Company