Briefing
amazon space

Outgoing Amazon Devices Chief to Lead Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

By
Theo Wayt
· · Source: The Information

Dave Limp, the outgoing leader of Amazon’s devices division, will replace current Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. Limp will start as the aerospace firm’s CEO on Dec. 4, according to a memo from founder Jeff Bezos published by CNBC, which first reported Limp’s hiring. Limp is a 14-year Amazon veteran who oversaw teams working on the Alexa...

Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups
Beehiiv’s Deal for an Ad Tech Startup Shows Strains on Founders
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 25, 2023 1:05 PM PDT
Photo via Midjourney
Let’s kick off this week with some creator economy M&amp;A news. Beehiiv, a newsletter publishing startup, is acquiring Swapstack, an advertising marketplace for newsletters, Beehiiv’s CEO Tyler Denk confirmed to me. Beehiiv is acquiring the smaller firm’s tech and relationships with advertisers. Swapstack co-founder and CEO Jake Schonberger and a Swapstack account manager will join nearly...
Latest Briefs
 
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Photo via Midjourney.
AI Agenda startups ai
The Rise of Startups That Help Other Startups Evaluate LLMs
By Stephanie Palazzolo
All but a handful of artificial intelligence startups typically fall into one of two camps. The first group uses a single large-language model, typically OpenAI’s GPT-4, to power their applications.
Photos via Eiso Kant (left) and YouTube/VMWare Tanzu (right)
AI Agenda startups ai
How GitHub Copilot’s Co-Creator Raised $126 Million to Compete with His Former Employer
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Recent interest in artificial intelligence has focused on large-language models that aim to do everything from writing Shakespearean poetry to solving math riddles.
Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups entertainment
MasterClass Takes a Crash Course in Frugality
By Paris Martineau
MasterClass had a problem with the shoot featuring its latest star instructor, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger.
If AI researchers can meet Nat Friedman's Vesuvius Challenge, “It’ll be the first time we’ve read handwriting that hasn’t been seen in 2,000 years.” Art by Clark Miller
The AI Age culture ai
Nat Versus the Volcano: Can an AI Investor Solve an Ancient Mystery from the Ashes of Vesuvius?
By Margaux MacColl
Long before men’s daily thoughts about ancient Rome became a TikTok meme , former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman’s mind was regularly turning toward the Roman Empire.
Photo via Jacopo Pantaleoni.
AI Agenda ai
Nvidia Engineer’s Message to Google AI Researchers: Leave Your Company
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Jacopo Pantaleoni joined Nvidia in 2001 when the company had less than 500 employees. He worked on what was then a small research project to improve Nvidia’s graphics processing units so they could better render images on computers and gaming consoles.