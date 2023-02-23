Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson was arrested Thursday morning in New York on charges of conspiring to commit securities fraud and wire fraud, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal . Watson and Ozy Media became notorious two years ago when the New York Times revealed that the company had vastly inflated its audience size and financial numbers. Samir Rao, its chief operating officer at...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media Emerges From Digital Media Shakeout Battered But Ahead of Rivals
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business. The meeting was timely. A few months before, Vox, owner of New York magazine and websites including Eater and The Verge, had bought Group Nine Media, a smaller collection of websites such as The Dodo, which makes cute animal videos that are popular on Facebook and...
Latest Briefs
DoorDash Challenges Instacart With Aldi Partnership
Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson Arrested on Fraud Charges
Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With New Fraud Charges
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories