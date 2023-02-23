Latest Articles

Exclusive startups media/telecom

Vox Media Emerges From Digital Media Shakeout Battered But Ahead of Rivals By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau · Feb. 23, 2023 7:02 AM PST

Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business. The meeting was timely. A few months before, Vox, owner of New York magazine and websites including Eater and The Verge, had bought Group Nine Media, a smaller collection of websites such as The Dodo, which makes cute animal videos that are popular on Facebook and...