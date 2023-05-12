Latest Articles

entertainment

Musk Installs NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino to Be His Adult in the Room By Sahil Patel, Erin Woo and Becky Peterson · May 12, 2023 1:00 PM PDT

At SpaceX, Elon Musk’s top lieutenant Gwynne Shotwell has won a reputation as the adult in the room, able to turn Musk’s visionary ideas into commercial reality. Ad executives are hoping that former NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino will play the same role at Twitter, where she was named Friday as CEO. People who know Musk and ad executives who know Yaccarino—a...