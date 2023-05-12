Can Marissa Mayer Eclipse Herself?Read more

Paradigm-Backed NFT Startup Tessera Shuts Down

Akash Pasricha
NFT startup Tessera, which was developing a way to split ownership of NFTs among multiple people, will shut down over the coming few weeks, according to a Friday tweet from company’s co-founder Andy Chorlian. Chorlian cited a challenging path to profitability as the reason behind the company’s decision. Tessera, co-founded in 2021, raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by crypto...

Musk Installs NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino to Be His Adult in the Room
By Sahil Patel, Erin Woo and Becky Peterson · May 12, 2023 1:00 PM PDT
Linda Yaccarino. Photo by Bloomberg.
At SpaceX, Elon Musk’s top lieutenant Gwynne Shotwell has won a reputation as the adult in the room, able to turn Musk’s visionary ideas into commercial reality. Ad executives are hoping that former NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino will play the same role at Twitter, where she was named Friday as CEO. People who know Musk and ad executives who know Yaccarino—a...
Luminar Technologies CEO Buys Forbes Magazine
By Martin Peers · May 12, 2023
Binance Exits Canadian Market Due to New Regulations
By Aidan Ryan · May 12, 2023
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Photo by Getty
startups venture capital
Small VCs May Struggle to Find New Lenders in Wake of Bank Collapses
By Michael Roddan and Kate Clark
Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Rocky Gor, the founder and CEO of Los Angeles–based loan marketplace Capx, has been approached by a handful of small venture capital firms with a problem: No one will lend to them.
Exclusive microsoft google
Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence.
Art by Clark Miller
Into the Metaverse ar/vr Finance
Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Until late last year, Bank of America branch staffers would learn how to handle a potential stick-up through guidebooks and online videos.