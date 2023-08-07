Paramount Global said its flagship streaming service added 700,000 subscribers in the second quarter, reaching 61 million subscriptions. Paramount+’s revenue also grew 47% year-over-year, the company said, driven by both subscriptions and ad sales. Overall, Paramount’s direct-to-consumer segment, which includes Paramount+ and the free streaming service Pluto TV, generated 40% more revenue of...
Paramount’s Streaming Revenues Up 40% as TV Business Continues Decline
