Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets. Median pay for employees declined in 2022 at at least 18 well-known tech companies, according to an analysis of securities filings by The Information. At two companies— Snap and Cloudflare—median pay declined more than 30%. The findings are a sharp reversal from years of rising pay...
Uh oh. Here we go again. In today’s headlines: TikTok, which could use some positive press attention at the moment, has begun allowing publishers to sell ads alongside their videos while keeping half the revenue. And some big publishers are taking it up on the invitation.The Wall Street Journal heralds the move thusly: “The opportunity to sell ads in social media’s hottest app comes as...
