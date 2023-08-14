PayPal named Alex Chriss, the executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s small business and self-employed group, as its next CEO. Chriss will replace Dan Schulman, who said in February that he would retire from PayPal at the end of this year. Chriss, who has worked for Intuit for 19 years, oversees the company’s QuickBooks accounting and Mailchimp marketing software. In 2022,...