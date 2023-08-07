PayPal started rolling out a stablecoin pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar on Monday, the first such move by a big mainstream payments company. PayPal customers who purchase the stablecoin, called PayPal USD, will be able to transfer the token between PayPal and external wallets, send payments using PayPal USD to other users and convert other tokens supported by PayPal into the stablecoin,...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive apple semiconductors
How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhone
When Apple’s next iPhone goes on sale in September, its upgraded core processor will be more powerful than that of any rival smartphone. That’s possible because of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes all of Apple’s custom chips. TSMC is using a new process to make smaller, faster and more power-efficient chips, which it refers to as 3 nanometer, for Apple...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain