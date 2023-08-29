The company behind Chinese online retailer Pinduoduo said Tuesday that its net profit grew 47% on-year to $1.8 billion in the second quarter. The earnings bucked weak trends in consumer spending. China’s most recent monthly consumer price index shows the country’s economy is on the verge of deflation. PDD Holdings’ revenue jumped 66% to $17.2 billion in the quarter ending in June. In an...
markets asia
Chinese Regulator Stalls IPOs, Frustrating Investors
It’s not too often that China-based leaders of major venture capital and private equity firms, including Neil Shen of Sequoia Capital and David Liu of DCP, gather as a group to voice their concerns to China’s securities regulator. But an opportunity arose in late July when the two were among dozens of investors who met with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to discuss...
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board