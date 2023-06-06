Latest Articles

Opinion ai

Mark Zuckerberg Is the Hero AI Needs By Steven Weber and Shea Agnew · June 6, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

From Silicon Valley to Washington, America has suddenly woken up to the risks of artificial intelligence. While Congress is just beginning conversations over how to regulate AI, the technology is advancing at an astonishing pace. Rather than indulge the fantasy that regulation will establish a “responsible” AI trajectory quickly and sustainably enough, the better and more reliable...