Poparazzi, the photo-sharing app that invited users to only share photos of their friends, announced in a Monday blog post it was shutting down. Users can download their content in the app by June 30, CEO and co-founder Alex Ma said. An overnight sensation during the pandemic, Poparazzi hit the top of the free category in Apple’s App Store in May 2021. The app challenged Instagram’s culture...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Finance Finance
JPMorgan’s Silicon Valley Moment
When business payments firm Bill.com went public in November 2019, the banks leading the initial public offering included Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Jefferies. Missing was JPMorgan Chase, despite the fact that it had worked closely with the Palo Alto, Calif.–based company. Among other endeavors, JPMorgan made a strategic investment when it led Bill.com’s $100 million...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals