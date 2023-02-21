Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to InvestorsRead Now

Polygon Labs Lays Off 20% of Staff

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: The Information

Polygon Labs, a group of companies developing the Polygon blockchain, announced on Tuesday it has laid off 20% of its employees, or about 100 people. Polygon Labs cited its recent reorganization, which consolidated several businesses, as the reason for the layoffs. Polygon’s native token, matic, is among the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, at $12.5 billion as of Tuesday,...

Internet Freedom Isn’t a Luxury
By Adrian Shahbaz, Allie Funk and Kian Vesteinsson · Feb. 21, 2023 9:00 AM PST
Illustration by Scotty Reifsnyder.
One year ago this week, the Russian government launched its illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Almost immediately after, the Kremlin blocked Facebook and Twitter for people in Russia and forced the remaining independent and foreign media operating in the country to shut their doors. Russians have spent the past year living in a more isolated digital environment than ever before, with...
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
Stripe founders Patrick Collison, left, and John Collison. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups
Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last Year
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
Exclusive startups
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By Maria Heeter
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Exclusive microsoft enterprise
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists
By Kevin McLaughlin
Microsoft last week laid off around 150 employees from a team tasked with convincing medium-size companies to adopt cloud services such as Azure server rentals and Microsoft 365 productivity apps, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Reddit Aims for IPO in Second Half as Market’s Gears Quietly Turn
By Cory Weinberg
Social media company Reddit is far from profitability but has its sights set on finally going public later this year—likely in the second half, people familiar with the matter said.