Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who is under house arrest awaiting criminal trial, responded to prosecutor concerns about his recent use of virtual private networks by saying he had only used a VPN to watch NFL playoff games. Federal prosecutors had said in a filing Monday that Bankman-Fried used a VPN to get online on Jan. 29 and Feb. 12. They argued that the use of a VPN...